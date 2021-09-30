ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX) Stock Price Down 0.5%

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $7.99. 473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.