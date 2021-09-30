Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Hits $0.0000

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 84.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $213,619.42 and approximately $38.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00055141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00117668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00175707 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,925,401,909 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

