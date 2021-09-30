Ethverse Market Capitalization Achieves $623,658.44 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $623,658.44 and $67,406.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.96 or 0.00661003 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001178 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $455.50 or 0.01049239 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,987,876 coins and its circulating supply is 7,897,702 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars.

