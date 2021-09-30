Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.76

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 1465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

CUYTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

