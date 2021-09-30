Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETSY. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

Etsy stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.98. 48,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,114. Etsy has a 52-week low of $113.49 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,426. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 109.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

