EUNO Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and $12,122.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.10 or 0.00710949 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000090 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,329,476,782 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

