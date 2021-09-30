Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurazeo in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of EUZOF stock remained flat at $$84.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93. Eurazeo has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

Eurazeo SA engages in investment activities. It operates through the offices located in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin and Madrid. The company was founded on July 18, 1969 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

