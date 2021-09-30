Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Insider Ajay Nigam Sells 1,270 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $196,862.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ajay Nigam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total transaction of $199,337.10.

On Monday, August 30th, Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.12, for a total transaction of $186,609.36.

On Friday, August 20th, Ajay Nigam sold 703 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $101,935.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.04. The company had a trading volume of 432,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,760. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.26 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,254,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Everbridge by 100.0% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens upped their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.90.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

