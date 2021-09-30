Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.29% of Everbridge worth $14,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 3,818.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter.

EVBG has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.90.

EVBG opened at $153.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total value of $199,337.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,787 shares of company stock worth $2,038,917 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

