EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) traded down 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.94. 18,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,047,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVGO. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a current ratio of 42.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVgo stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,091,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 3.13% of EVgo at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

