EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.30. EVI Industries shares last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 13,862 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.40 million, a P/E ratio of 269.10 and a beta of 0.86.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 1.65%.
EVI Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)
EVI Industries, Inc sells, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment. It designs and plans turn-key laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems. The firm also provides installation and maintenance services to its customers. EVI Industries was founded on June 13, 1963 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
