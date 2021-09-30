EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.30. EVI Industries shares last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 13,862 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.40 million, a P/E ratio of 269.10 and a beta of 0.86.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 1.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in EVI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in EVI Industries by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc sells, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment. It designs and plans turn-key laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems. The firm also provides installation and maintenance services to its customers. EVI Industries was founded on June 13, 1963 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

