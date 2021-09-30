Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.80

Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.71. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 2,426,581 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVFM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $110.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,403.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,848 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 633.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,579 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

