Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Trading Up 4.9%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) shares traded up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.36. 60,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 564,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

EVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $576,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,016 shares of company stock worth $3,062,035 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 31.6% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 85,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 106,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 213.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 180,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.