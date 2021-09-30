Exeedme Tops One Day Volume of $698,239.00 (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market cap of $23.32 million and $698,239.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Exeedme has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00065082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00103969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00137994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,099.50 or 1.00410068 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.03 or 0.06919367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.19 or 0.00764586 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

