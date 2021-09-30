Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Coann Capital LLC

Coann Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,430 shares during the period. Exelon comprises about 7.7% of Coann Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Coann Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.18. 164,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,277. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.