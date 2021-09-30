Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Up 644.0% in September

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 644.0% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of EXPGY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.88. 40,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,436. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. Experian has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPGY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

