EXRNchain (EXRN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, EXRNchain has traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EXRNchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EXRNchain has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $88,646.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00054562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00117949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00171759 BTC.

EXRNchain Coin Profile

EXRN is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXRNchain’s official website is exrnchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

Buying and Selling EXRNchain

