Faceter (FACE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $434.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 24.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, Faceter has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $434.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00054691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00118250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00172595 BTC.

About Faceter

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.