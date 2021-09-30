FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDS. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.56.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $394.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.70. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $399.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

