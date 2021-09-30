Falcon Minerals’ (FLMN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 319,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $408.59 million, a P/E ratio of 78.35 and a beta of 1.79.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth $158,037,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,429,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,651,000 after buying an additional 2,220,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 79.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,988,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1,296.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 65.8% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

