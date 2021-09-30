Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, an increase of 881.4% from the August 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FOLGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,488. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

