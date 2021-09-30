Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, an increase of 881.4% from the August 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FOLGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,488. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.18.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
