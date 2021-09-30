Fantom Price Hits $1.20 on Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and approximately $312.73 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00054774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00117580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00170035 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

