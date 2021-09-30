FaraLand (FARA) Price Tops $2.20 on Exchanges

FaraLand (CURRENCY:FARA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, FaraLand has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. One FaraLand coin can now be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00005067 BTC on popular exchanges. FaraLand has a market cap of $24.99 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00065413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00102525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00136239 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,369.02 or 0.99882970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.49 or 0.06832101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.16 or 0.00753476 BTC.

About FaraLand

FaraLand’s total supply is 99,978,999 coins and its circulating supply is 11,361,187 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io

FaraLand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FaraLand directly using US dollars.

