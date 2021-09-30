Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,316 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fastly worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Fastly by 273.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Fastly by 1,808.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. William Blair cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $338,264.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $820,957.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,869,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,902 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

