Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.94 and last traded at $23.94. 89 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.73.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.