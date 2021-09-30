FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS FCIC remained flat at $$1.68 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. FCCC has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.49.

Get FCCC alerts:

FCCC (OTCMKTS:FCIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

FCCC, Inc is a shell company, which focuses in searching an appropriate transactions such as a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or other business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. The company was founded on May 6, 1960 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for FCCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.