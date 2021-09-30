Fear NFTs (FEAR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00104622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00138467 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,758.41 or 0.99972699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.07 or 0.06922648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.00 or 0.00765359 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

