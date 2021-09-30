Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.80

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 2427787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FMCC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.27 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.09.

The stock has a market cap of $533.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

