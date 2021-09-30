Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

