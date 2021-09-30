Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.23% of Ferrari worth $88,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 6.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 139.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 15.0% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 10.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $19,633,000. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.18.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $209.38 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.03 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

