Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.34

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 3372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

