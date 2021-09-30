Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 268,805 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Ferro worth $19,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ferro by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 39.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,928,000 after buying an additional 367,596 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.40. 1,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,954. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.55. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings.

