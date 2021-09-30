Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Up to $8.16

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $8.47. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 16,318 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $418.54 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

