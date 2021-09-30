Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,291.67 ($29.94).

Several research firms recently weighed in on FEVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

LON:FEVR opened at GBX 2,374 ($31.02) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,311.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,410.17. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 1,938 ($25.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.