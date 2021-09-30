Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,561 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 296.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter.

FLTB stock opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.