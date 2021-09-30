Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Position Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,312 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.39% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 59,898 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,818,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1,515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 75,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 70,370 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 53,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.