Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Shares Down 0.9%

Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $20.56. 834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000.

