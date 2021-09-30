Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Shares Down 1%

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) shares traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.87. 708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000.

