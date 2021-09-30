Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,709 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

