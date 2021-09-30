Financial Analysis: Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) vs. NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) and Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NexTech AR Solutions and Bureau Veritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexTech AR Solutions -109.03% -115.83% -91.57% Bureau Veritas N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NexTech AR Solutions and Bureau Veritas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexTech AR Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Bureau Veritas 0 3 10 0 2.77

Volatility & Risk

NexTech AR Solutions has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bureau Veritas has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NexTech AR Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NexTech AR Solutions and Bureau Veritas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexTech AR Solutions $13.20 million 9.98 -$11.64 million ($0.17) -9.06 Bureau Veritas $5.26 billion 2.66 $143.13 million $0.73 42.84

Bureau Veritas has higher revenue and earnings than NexTech AR Solutions. NexTech AR Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bureau Veritas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bureau Veritas beats NexTech AR Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products. The Marine and Offshore segment checks the compliance of ships and offshore units by carrying standards mainly on the strength of structures and equipment reliability on board. The Agri-Food and Commodities segment provides its clients with inspection, laboratory testing, and certification services for all types of commodities, including oil and petrochemicals, metals and minerals, food, and agri-commodities. The Industry segment includes conformity assessment, production monitoring, asset integrity management, and equipment certification. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment consists of buildings and infrastructure lifecycle, including capital expenditure and operating expenditure services. The Certification segment certifies the QHSE management systems utilized by clients comply with international standards or with nationa

