Financial Survey: Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) and UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) and UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kazia Therapeutics and UroGen Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics $710,000.00 206.66 -$8.37 million ($1.30) -8.71 UroGen Pharma $11.80 million 29.79 -$128.48 million ($5.90) -2.85

Kazia Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UroGen Pharma. Kazia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UroGen Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kazia Therapeutics and UroGen Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 UroGen Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kazia Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.18%. UroGen Pharma has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.54%. Given UroGen Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UroGen Pharma is more favorable than Kazia Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of UroGen Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UroGen Pharma has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kazia Therapeutics and UroGen Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A UroGen Pharma -349.05% -127.56% -86.93%

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics beats UroGen Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical drug research and development. Its pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates such as GDC-0084, and Cantrixil. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. The firm’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. Its approved product Jelmyto (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer respectively. The company was founded by Asher Holzer in 2004 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

