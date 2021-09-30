Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $906.62

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 906.62 ($11.85) and traded as low as GBX 872.27 ($11.40). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 877 ($11.46), with a volume of 274,039 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 906.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 898.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 7.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

In other Finsbury Growth & Income Trust news, insider Simon Hayes acquired 7,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £65,966.11 ($86,185.15).

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

