FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a growth of 903.8% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,453. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSRX. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

