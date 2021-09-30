FIO Protocol (FIO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.27 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $59.03 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000205 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001464 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001192 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000801 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 783,583,687 coins and its circulating supply is 356,649,167 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

