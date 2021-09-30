Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.80

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.80 and traded as high as C$15.09. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$14.81, with a volume of 50,050 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$461.73 million and a P/E ratio of 16.03.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.47 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Morris Fischtein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.27, for a total transaction of C$152,714.00. Insiders have sold 17,800 shares of company stock worth $271,306 in the last 90 days.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

