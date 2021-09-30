First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Update

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Acceptance stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,795. First Acceptance has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Acceptance had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $73.74 million for the quarter.

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

