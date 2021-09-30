First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,729 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of First Busey worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.09.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $97.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%. On average, analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

