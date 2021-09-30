First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Hits New 1-Year High at $14,000.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14,000.00 and last traded at $14,000.00, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13,950.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13,760.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13,064.40.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $30.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th.

First National of Nebraska, Inc is a multi-state holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through its subsidiaries in different states which also operates and provides banking and financial services. The company was founded on August 27, 1968 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

