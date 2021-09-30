First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 857.1% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of DALI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,846. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.001 dividend. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.17% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

