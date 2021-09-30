First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 754,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after buying an additional 37,217 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,360,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 202,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 158,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period.

Shares of FV opened at $46.42 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $48.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

